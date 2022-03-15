Spring-like weather continues: Highs in the 50s today

After a chance for a stray sprinkle this morning, another nice early spring day is on the way today. It will be cooler lakeside as the wind shifts from the north to the southeast. High temperatures this afternoon will range from the middle 40s along the lake to the middle 50s inland.

A surge of warmer air is on the way for Wednesday. Under mostly sunny skies and strong southwest breeze, everyone should reach the 60s. More clouds roll in on Saint Patrick's Day, along with stray shower possible and temperatures sliding back to the 50s. We're also closely watching a storm system for Friday that may bring in some colder air and a chance for snow.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 48 Lake 55 Inland

Wind: N to SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 38

Wind: S 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy and Warm

High: 67

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Light Showers

High: 55

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Chance Rain/Snow Mix

High: 38

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 40