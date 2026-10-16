Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Windy Today; Possible Freeze Tonight

Lingering rain is possible throughout the day today. It will be a windy day as well, with gusts up to 40 mph possible at times. Winds will be coming out of the northwest, which will lead to cooler temperatures today with highs in the 50s.

By the overnight hours, rain will have cleared out, and winds will be calming down as well, but very cool overnight lows are expected. By sunrise Saturday, we're expecting lows in the 30s for our entire area, with a few isolated locations farther west possibly getting into the upper 20s. Widespread frost is expected, with some locations seeing their first freeze of the year. There are frost advisories in effect for lakeside counties and a freeze warning in effect for everyone else (plus Sheboygan County) for tonight. Sunshine will return Saturday, but highs will remain cool in the 50s.

Winds pick back up Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Highs for Sunday and most of next week will be back in the middle/lower 60s. Right now, we're not seeing any future rain chances after the rain today clears up.

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