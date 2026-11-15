Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Very Nice for November

We'll have an overall quiet week with plenty of sunshine and temperatures slowly getting better. Highs will be back in the upper 40s today, but Monday through the end of the week will feature highs in the 50s and perhaps even a few 60s. We'll still see some cold mornings, especially early in the week with temperatures expected to drop into the 30s.

Our next chance of rain won't be until Wednesday night, but a better chance of rain looks to come Saturday.

TODAY: Sunny.

High: 49

Wind: W 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 30

Wind: Calm

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 52

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mild and sunny

High: 55

Wind: S 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chance at Night

High: 56

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Slight Chance of Showers Early

High: 59

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild

High: 58

SATURDAY: Showers Likely

High: 60

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