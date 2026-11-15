Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Very Nice for November

We'll have an overall quiet week with plenty of sunshine and temperatures slowly getting better. Highs will be back in the upper 40s today, but Monday through the end of the week will feature highs in the 50s and perhaps even a few 60s. We'll still see some cold mornings, especially early in the week with temperatures expected to drop into the 30s.
Our next chance of rain won't be until Wednesday night, but a better chance of rain looks to come Saturday.
TODAY: Sunny.
High: 49
Wind: W 5 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low: 30
Wind: Calm
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 52
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
TUESDAY: Mild and sunny
High: 55
Wind: S 5-15 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chance at Night
High: 56
Wind: SW 10-15 mph
THURSDAY: Slight Chance of Showers Early
High: 59
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild
High: 58
SATURDAY: Showers Likely
High: 60
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.