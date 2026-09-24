Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Very Nice Fall-Like Weather

Clouds will increase throughout the day, leading to a chance of light showers overnight. Some of the light rain may linger into Friday morning, but dry weather returns once we get to Friday afternoon.

Temperatures the next several days will continue to be fall-like with highs in the 60s. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun throughout the weekend, but we're expecting mostly dry conditions during that time.

The next chance of rain after tonight looks to come Tuesday of next week. This will also be when we could see the 70s return.



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