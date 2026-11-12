Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Very Cold to End the Week

Wind chills have dropped into the lower 30s today as breezy conditions have picked up. They're not going to improve much during the afternoon with wind chills struggling to reach 40 degrees today (actual highs will only be in the middle 40s). We're looking at the possibility of some lake effect rain and snow today. Most of the day will be dry, so any precipitation will likely be brief. Friday will also bring in a small chance of precipitation, but mainly in the morning and mainly for areas very close to the lake.

Temperatures will continue to fall later tonight, and with winds expected to stay breezy, we could be talking about wind chills in the teens for some areas to start Friday and Saturday.

By the afternoon hours over the weekend, we'll see sunny skies and less wind, although temperatures will still be chilly with highs in the 40s. 50s look to return next week.

TODAY: Chance of Mixed Showers; Breezy & Cooler

High: 45

Wind: N 15-20; G30 mph

TONIGHT: Chance of Mixed Showers; Very Cool

Low: 31

Wind: N 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Chance of Mixed Showers Early; Cool

High: 44

Wind: N 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cool

High: 47

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 48

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 49

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 54

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