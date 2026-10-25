Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Up and Down Temperatures This Week

Today is going to be gorgeous with highs in the 70s for just about everyone along with dry weather.

Temperatures cool down a bit Monday with some breezy northeasterly winds. Highs will be in the upper 50s/lower 60s, which is still near to slightly above average for this time of the year. This will continue Tuesday, with highs back near 70 for Wednesday.

We're not expecting much rain through mid-week, but chances of rain do increase by Thursday. However, right now any chance looks to only bring in light showers, and there are no slam dunk rain chances at any point this week.

Early signs are pointing to a chance of showers with mild temperatures on Halloween.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy & Mild

High: 73

Winds: SW 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 50

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 58

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 61

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Ch. Showers

High: 69

THURSDAY: Chance of Showers

High: 66

FRIDAY: Chance of Showers

High: 67

SATURDAY (HALLOWEEN): Chance of Showers

High: 67

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