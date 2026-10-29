Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Tracking Some Rain Chances

A cold front is moving through Wisconsin this morning — prompting a broken line of scattered showers. Rain clears the area by mid-morning and gives way to increasing sunshine. Breezy NW winds take hold today — keeping highs in the mid/upper 60s. Temperatures will crash into the 40s overnight under a clear sky.

Sunshine is back for Friday — it's a 4Cast fit for champions! As the Brewers and fans across Milwaukee head downtown for the parade celebration, temperatures will hover in the lower 50s. Highs climb into the mid/upper 50s by the afternoon for a rally at the Summerfest grounds.

Meanwhile, scattered showers will organize across portions of Iowa & Illinois late Friday. Some of this activity will push into Wisconsin from the South. On & off showers are expected for Saturday. While it won't be a washout, make sure to have the rain jacket while trick-or-treating!

Clouds remain overhead on Sunday before a more widespread rainfall moves in late Monday. Highs stay in the 60s. Chances of rain continue Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

THURSDAY: Early Showers; Gradual Clearing

High: 67

Wind: NW 5-10

TONIGHT: Clear & Cool

Low: 42

Wind: NW 5-10

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 57

Wind: NE/E 5 mph

SATURDAY: On & Off Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 60

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 63

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers

High: 64

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