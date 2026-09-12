Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Tracking Some Light Rain This Weekend

Today will feature slightly warmer temperatures getting into the lower 80s along with a very small rain chance. Any rain will be brief and light.

Sunday will bring in a better rain chance with highs back in the middle 70s. The rain on Sunday will still be light, but it will be more widespread than today.

Starting Monday and continuing for most of next work week, we're looking at almost daily rain chances with slightly below average temperatures (highs in the middle/lower 70s, maybe upper 60s). The only chance of severe weather right now is a very small risk on Monday.

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