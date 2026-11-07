Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Sunny & Cool to Start the Weekend

Temperatures this morning are the coldest they've been in months. Most of the area has dropped below freezing. The afternoon will feature highs warming up to near average levels (highs in the lower 50s) along with mostly sunny skies.

We'll be warming up to start next week with highs in the upper 50s Sunday through Tuesday. Each day will continue to feature sunshine as well.

By Wednesday, temperatures begin to cool down a little bit, and we also will see a small chance of rain return.

TODAY: Cool Morning, Mostly Sunny

High: 52

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; Not Quite as Cool

Low: 39

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Milder.

High: 56

Wind: W 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58

Wind: W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Slight chance

High: 53

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy; Chance of Showers

High: 49

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