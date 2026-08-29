Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Storms & the Heat Return

We'll likely see a few showers and isolated (non-severe) storms from time to time this weekend. The best chance will be during the afternoon and evening hours both Saturday and Sunday, although there is a small chance of some rainfall Sunday morning. Temperatures will continue to be near average today with highs near 80-degrees, but middle 80s and higher humidity will start on Sunday.

From Sunday through Wednesday of next week, expect consistent highs in the middle 80s and dewpoints as high as the lower 70s. We also will continue to see the chance of on and off storms throughout most of next week, but right now all of those chances appear to be mostly non-severe.

Temperatures look to begin falling back down a little by the end of next week.

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