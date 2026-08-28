Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Storm Chances Over the Weekend

A complex of showers will move in from the central Plains tonight. Most of the rain will not reach southeast Wisconsin until late Saturday afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder are possible with this activity, but severe weather is not expected.

Additional chances for showers and storms are expected Sunday into Monday as a frontal boundary settles over the region. Plus, warm air will begin surging into Wisconsin early next week. Highs could reach into the upper 80s - near 90 on Monday with dew points near 70!



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