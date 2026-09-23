Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Staying Fall-Like

With more sunshine, we warmed up a few degrees today. But we're still running a few degrees below normal. More of the same is expected tonight and into tomorrow. A weak disturbance moves in tomorrow night, bringing a return of clouds and a slight chance for showers.

The weekend is now looking fantastic. High pressure remains dominant, and we took out the small rain chance Saturday night. High temperatures should reach the middle to upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday, followed by a return of 70s early next week.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.