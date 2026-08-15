Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Small Rain Chances This Weekend

While we have a few chances of rain this weekend, the heaviest will stay south. Today we'll see on/off very light showers with most of the day staying dry for the entire region. The best chance of rain in general will be for areas south of Milwaukee. Tonight, a few storms could pop-up, but any storms that occur will be very brief and non-severe.

By the late morning Sunday, we're looking dry, but Sunday will be the warmest day going forward with highs in the middle 80s along with humid conditions.

Looking at next week, Monday will be sunny with rain returning late Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures for the most part will be consistent, with highs ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s and more humid air.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.