Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Rain Today; Dry Tomorrow

Scattered showers picked back up overnight. Periods of steady to heavy rain are expected this morning and into the afternoon. The heaviest rain may end up targeting SW Wisconsin, but an additional inch or so of rainfall is expected today. The highest totals will be near the State Line where the rain will last the longest. Highs climb into the upper 60s today. Northerly winds take hold once a cold front passes by.

Rain comes to an end from North to South this evening. Clouds will begin parting overnight. Lows drop into the lower - mid 50s. Sunshine returns tomorrow and lasts for the remainder of the 7-day forecast. SE Wisconsin is in for a much cooler and drier stretch of weather. Highs will run below-average for this time of year. Expect highs in the lower - mid 60s and lows in the 40s. Highs may actually dip into the upper 50s on Monday!

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