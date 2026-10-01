Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Rain Through Tonight

The rain looks to continue through tonight. It will mostly be light going forward. Once it does clear out by tomorrow morning, it will begin a long stretch of dry weather with seasonably cool temperatures. Highs over the next week will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the 40s some nights, perhaps even upper 30s for some isolated locations.

Even beyond the 7-day forecast, long term outlooks suggest this dry stretch of weather will continue into the middle of the month. Based on the fact that we are not under any drought whatsoever, plus the rainfall we're seeing today, this extended rainfall break is not expected to lead to any issues.

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