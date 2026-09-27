Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Rain Returns This Week

Conditions today will be very similar to yesterday with highs back in the middle 60s. We'll see a little bit more cloud cover compared to Saturday, but we should stay dry.

After more of the same on Monday, rain looks to make a return late Tuesday into Tuesday night. That rain looks to continue for Wednesday and Thursday as well. A few storms may be possible, but this rainfall will be more in the form of showers. However, because the rain may last for quite some time, precipitation totals could reach 1 to 2 inches for the Tuesday through Thursday time frame.

Temperatures will remain fall-like this whole week with a slight uptick on Tuesday where we could reach the lower 70s. Beyond that, highs look to continue to be in the 60s.

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