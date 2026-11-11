Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Rain Returns; Maybe Some Snow?

After highs were in the lower 60s the last few days, temperatures are going to be trending downward to end the week. We also will see the return of rain today. While showers are likely today, they will be on the lighter side, and then after today there will be just a small chance of rain tonight through Friday. However, the small chance of rain tonight, Thursday, and Friday could also bring in our first chance of snowflakes this season. Accumulation is not expected, and not everyone will see the snow.

Even if we don't see the snow, temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the middle 40s and lows in the upper 20s to end the week. We also will be breezy Thursday and Friday, causing wind chills to possibly drop into the teens at times.

Once we get to the weekend, although we'll still be cool, plenty of sunshine and less wind is expected.

TODAY: Scattered Showers

High: 54

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance of Mixed Showers

Low: 36

Wind: N 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Chance of Mixed Showers; Breezy & Cooler

High: 45

Wind: N 15-20 G 30 mph

FRIDAY: Slight Chance of Mixed Showers; Cool

High: 44

Wind: N 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 47

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 47

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 49

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