Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Rain Chance for Halloween and Next Week

Sunshine is back overhead for part of today — just in time for the Brewers Championship Parade in downtown Milwaukee.

As more cloud cover moves in, temperatures will hover in the lower - mid-50s this afternoon.

Scattered showers will approach from the SW this evening — leading to a few sprinkles.

On and off rain is possible overnight as lows drop into the upper 40s. Halloween will not be a washout, but have some rain gear on hand just in case! Scattered showers will remain over southern Wisconsin throughout the day. The on & off rain comes to a close tomorrow evening. A mostly cloudy sky is expected Sunday.

Storm Team 4 is tracking a more active weather pattern next week. Widespread rain moves in late Monday into Tuesday. Additional showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will, however, remain above average — in the lower to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy; Cool; Slight Chance PM Sprinkle

High: 53

Wind: N 5 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 48

Wind: E 5 mph

SATURDAY: On & Off Scattered Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 57

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 62

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers

High: 62

TUESDAY: Rain Likely; Mostly Cloudy

High: 65

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