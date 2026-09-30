Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Plenty of Rain Still to Come

The on & off rain will continue throughout Wednesday — with some dry time this afternoon. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 60s. Additional rounds of showers are expected tonight and into Thursday, with rain sometimes being heavy during this time frame. Minor flooding is possible in streets and low-lying areas. Rainfall finally begins clearing out later Thursday evening and Thursday night. By the time the rain ends, 1-3" of accumulation is anticipated. The highest totals may be confined to near the IL/WI State Line.

Showers will drift southward late Thursday and early Friday morning. Sunshine breaks back out this weekend. However, highs will be much cooler — only topping out in the lower 60s along with overnight lows in the 40s. Even cooler weather is expected early next week.

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