The warm weather continues today with highs jumping into the lower and mid-60s across all of southeast Wisconsin. A few passing clouds are possible today with breezy SW winds. Overnight lows will only fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The start to the Gun Deer season starts off warm & snow-less (which is not ideal for hunters). Highs top out in mid-60s Saturday afternoon.

A cold front approaches from the northwest late Saturday night. Clouds increase into Sunday along with the chance for scattered showers. Most of the rain falls Sunday morning with showers exiting West to East throughout the afternoon.

A big flip in temperatures is expected Sunday and into next week as highs top out in the lower 40s with lows in the 20s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 64

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 50

Wind: S 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny, Warm & Breezy

High: 65

Wind: S 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Early Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 56

Wind: S/NW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Sunny & Cooler

High: 41

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 40

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