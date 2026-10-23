Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Patchy Fog, but Still Mild

Most of the area will see sunny skies this afternoon, but areas close to the lake may continue to see some patchy fog during the afternoon. This may lead to highs only in the middle to lower 60s for some locations. Beyond that, it’s looking like a great tailgate forecast for the 1st game of the World Series at American Family Field. By first pitch, temperatures will again fall into the 50s.

Hi-res models show some fog redeveloping over Lake Michigan late tonight & only reaching our northern communities. Storm Team 4 will continue to monitor trends.

Lows fall back into the 50s overnight. A frontal boundary remains just to our North on Saturday. Additional clouds are expected, but highs will remain in the upper 60s - lower 70s. It’s looking another fantastic night for baseball in Milwaukee.

After reaching 70 on Sunday, temperatures take a dip into Monday as a cold front drops through the region. At this time, much of southern Wisconsin is looking dry. However, a slight chance of rain is forecast for Tuesday. We’ll keep a slight chance of rain in the forecast for Wednesday & Thursday.

TODAY: AM Fog; Mostly Sunny

High: 67

Wind: SE 5-10

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; Patchy Fog North

Low: 50

Wind: SE 5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy; Mild

High: 67

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 70

Wind: SW 5-10

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Breezy

High: 60

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Slight Chance Shower

High: 57

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