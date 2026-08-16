Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Not as Warm Monday with Rain Tuesday

The warmth and humidity won't be as bad tonight and Monday with dewpoints returning to the 60s. We'll also stay dry until Tuesday, with just a very small chance of an isolated shower or storm until then.

The chance of storms Tuesday will be later in the day and will continue into the overnight hours. While there is a small chance of severe weather, the strongest storms will stay west.

After the storms, temperatures and dewpoints will drop a little for Wednesday through Friday with highs in the middle 70s.

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