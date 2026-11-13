Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Nicer Weather Over the Weekend

Today will be another breezy and cold day with gusts up to 30 mph and afternoon wind chills staying in the 30s. Precipitation continues to stay east out over Lake Michigan, and that is expected to continue for the rest of the day.

The weekend will be better with plenty of sunshine, less wind, and temperatures slowly getting better. Highs will be in the upper 40s this weekend, and then in the 50s by the middle of next week. We also are not expecting any precipitation for the weekend or for most of next week. Despite warmer temperatures, we will still see some chilly air each morning, and that is to be expected given the time of the year now.

TODAY: Slight Chance of Mixed Showers Lakeside; Breezy/Cool

High: 43

Wind: N 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Clear

Low: 31

Wind: N 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cool

High: 47

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 49

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 51

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 55

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.