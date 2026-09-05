Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Nicer for Labor Day Weekend

A few more isolated showers and storms could pop-up this morning, but otherwise we're going to be mostly dry for Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will also be better with highs in the 70s all three days. It will still be a bit humid though.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures look to warm back up with storm chances returning. The best chance of storms right now looks to be later in the day Tuesday through early Wednesday.

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