It's been a nice stretch of weather, but today it will come to an end. After morning showers, winds shift out of the northwest and also pick up (gusts up to 30 mph), which will lead to cooler temperatures. The highs in the middle 50s we see today will be early, with falling temperatures throughout the afternoon. Lows by Monday morning will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Highs Monday struggle to reach 40, with wind chills possibly staying in the 20s for most of the day.
Temperatures will be similar for the rest of the week, although it won't be as breezy, with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the 20s. Right now, there does appear to be a small chance of showers on Thanksgiving, with a chance of some snow mixing in.
TODAY: AM Showers; PM Partly Cloudy and Windy
High: 56 early; Falling PM Temps
Wind: NW 10-20 G30 mph
TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Clear & Colder
Low: 28
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cooler
High: 41
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 40
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 43
THANKSGIVING DAY: Chance of Showers; Snow?
High: 44
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 44
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 45
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