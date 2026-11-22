It's been a nice stretch of weather, but today it will come to an end. After morning showers, winds shift out of the northwest and also pick up (gusts up to 30 mph), which will lead to cooler temperatures. The highs in the middle 50s we see today will be early, with falling temperatures throughout the afternoon. Lows by Monday morning will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Highs Monday struggle to reach 40, with wind chills possibly staying in the 20s for most of the day.

Temperatures will be similar for the rest of the week, although it won't be as breezy, with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the 20s. Right now, there does appear to be a small chance of showers on Thanksgiving, with a chance of some snow mixing in.

TODAY: AM Showers; PM Partly Cloudy and Windy

High: 56 early; Falling PM Temps

Wind: NW 10-20 G30 mph

TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Clear & Colder

Low: 28

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cooler

High: 41

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 43

THANKSGIVING DAY: Chance of Showers; Snow?

High: 44

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 44

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 45

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