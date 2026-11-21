After breaking the record high in Milwaukee yesterday (high was 67; previous record was 66), we'll see similar temperatures today, although the record high for today is 70, so I don't think we'll get quite that warm. It'll be another gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and highs back in the 60s

Starting late tonight, showers will move in. Those showers will continue into Sunday morning. Although we won't see a ton of rainfall, we will see the temperatures beginning to cool following the rain. Winds shift out of the northwest Sunday afternoon, leading to temperatures falling throughout the day. By the time we get to Sunday night, lows will plummet into the upper 20s, with daytime highs on Monday only reaching the lower 40s.

Similar conditions are expected for the rest of Thanksgiving week with highs continuously in the middle/lower 40s. Although it will be colder, right now we are looking mostly dry for the holiday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 66

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Showers Late

Low: 50

Wind: S 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: AM Showers; PM Partly Cloudy and Windy

High: 56 early; Falling PM Temps

Wind: S to NW 10-20 mph; G30

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cooler

High: 42

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 41

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 43

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 44

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