It's the same old weather story for us again today with more of that wildfire smoke, but plenty of sun. As with the last several days, the Air Quality Alert that is in effect until noon today may be extended if this smoke persists. Highs will top out around 80.

We may see more patchy smoke again tonight with lows in the low 60s.

Monday looks dry with more patchy smoke possible and highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday looks dry as of now with highs in the low 80s.

Here comes the heat and humidity starting Wednesday and continuing for the rest of the week into next weekend. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s each day with the potential of touching 90 later this upcoming week into next weekend. We'll have a few chances of a shower or storm starting Wednesday, heading into next weekend.

WATCH: Southeastern Wisconsin weather: More Smoke Today, but Dry

TODAY: Mostly sunny with some areas of smoke.

High: 80.

Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with some areas of smoke.

Low: 61.

Wind: Light E.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with some patchy smoke possible.

High: 81.

Wind: E 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy.

High: 82.

WEDS: Partly cloudy and more humid with a

slight chance of a T'storm.

High: 84.

THURS: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid with a

slight chance of a T'storm.

High: 88.

