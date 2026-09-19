Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - More Rain Still to Come

Consistent rainfall is expected for most of the day, with just a few breaks during the middle of the day. Rainfall may be heavy at times, leading to potential flooding. More rounds of showers and storms continue later tonight, especially early with the heavy rain mostly coming to an end by Sunday morning, but lingering light showers are still possible early in the day on Sunday. Severe weather is unlikely, but total rainfall is expected to be around 2 to 4 inches, with isolated amounts a bit higher.

Sunday will feature very light showers, especially early and for areas south, but most of the rain will be done by the afternoon. It will be a bit breezy, with gusts up to 30 mph at times. The breezy air continues Monday, and with the winds coming out of the northeast, this will cause some cooler fall-like air with highs in the lower 60s.

Most of next week will be fairly dry with the fall-like air continuing all week.

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