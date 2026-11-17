More nice weather is in the forecast for the rest of the work week. Highs could be in the lower 60s by Thursday and we will continue to see sunny skies. It will get a little windy at times, especially Wednesday and Thursday with gusts up to 35 mph at times.

Our next chance of rain looks to come later in the day Saturday and Saturday night. With temperatures being as mild as they will be Saturday, this will only be in the form of rain. However, we are looking at cooler temperatures starting Sunday and for the beginning of next week.

TODAY: Sunny and Mild

High: 56

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 39

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Mild

High: 57

Wind: S 10-20 mph; G30

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, & Mild

High: 61

Wind: SW 10-20 mph; G30

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Mild

High: 60

SATURDAY: Chance of PM Showers; Likely at Night

High: 61

SUNDAY: Slight Chance Early; Cooler

High: 48

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy & Cool

High: 43

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