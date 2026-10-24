Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - More Mild Weather This Weekend

The weather will continue to be nice this weekend. While some patchy fog is possible early today for areas along the lake, especially north of Milwaukee, the fog will clear up by the afternoon and is not expected to return for Sunday morning. Highs both days this weekend will be in the upper 60s/lower 70s with just a very small chance of light sprinkles. It'll be another great forecast for the World Series.

Some cooler air returns Monday and Tuesday with highs around 60. While there are slightly better rain chances for next week, right now we are not forecasting for anything big, just a few shower chances by mid-week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild with Slight Chance of Sprinkles

High: 66

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; Slight Shower Chance

Low: 51

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and Mild

High: 71

Wind: SW 5 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Cooler

High: 60

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Slight Shower Chance

High: 61

WEDNESDAY: Chance of Showers

High: 66

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Shower Chance

High: 64

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