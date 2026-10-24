Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - More Mild Weather This Weekend

The weather will continue to be nice this weekend. While some patchy fog is possible early today for areas along the lake, especially north of Milwaukee, the fog will clear up by the afternoon and is not expected to return for Sunday morning. Highs both days this weekend will be in the upper 60s/lower 70s with just a very small chance of light sprinkles. It'll be another great forecast for the World Series.
Some cooler air returns Monday and Tuesday with highs around 60. While there are slightly better rain chances for next week, right now we are not forecasting for anything big, just a few shower chances by mid-week.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild with Slight Chance of Sprinkles
High: 66
Wind: S 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy; Slight Shower Chance
Low: 51
Wind: S 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and Mild
High: 71
Wind: SW 5 mph
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Cooler
High: 60
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
TUESDAY: Slight Shower Chance
High: 61
WEDNESDAY: Chance of Showers
High: 66
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Shower Chance
High: 64
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