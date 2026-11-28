After a few morning rain showers mixed with wet snowflakes, it will be dry for the late morning and afternoon today. With the sunny skies expected, highs will reach the lower 50s for most of the area.

Another system moving through the Midwest to our south will bring in scattered morning showers Sunday. This will especially be the case for areas south of Milwaukee. A few wet snowflakes could mix in as well, but overall precipitation will be light once again.

After that clears up by the late afternoon Sunday, temperatures cool with highs in the lower 40s Sunday and then upper 30s Monday. We warm back up quickly into the lower 50s by Wednesday with another chance of rain Thursday night into Friday.

TODAY: Becoming Sunny

High: 53

Wind: W 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Rain Late, Esp. South; Snow?

Low: 34

Wind: SW 5 mph

SUNDAY: Scattered Early Rain, Esp. South; Snow?

High: 43

Wind: N 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cool

High: 38

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 45

Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Chance Late

High: 55

FRIDAY: Chance of Showers

High: 54

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