Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Mild Through the Weekend

Overnight lows have fallen back into the 40s & 50s. Some patchy fog has developed in some parts of the area again. Once the Sun comes up, this fog will begin mixing out. Highs will not be as warm today with a light Easterly wind off Lake Michigan. Afternoon temperatures will range from the mid-60s at the lakefront to near-70 farther inland.

High-pressure will keep the nice weather around this weekend — keeping highs in the upper 60s Saturday/Sunday. The weather looks great for World Series Games 1 & 2 — with 60s at tailgating and upper 50s by first pitch.

The previously mentioned pattern change still looks likely next week. However, models have been slowing the progression of the frontal boundary. Scattered showers may not arrive until Tuesday. Highs towards the middle of next week may only top out in the mid/upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High: 66 Lake 70 Inland

Wind: E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 51

Wind: E 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 66 Lake 72 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 67

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild

High: 70

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Cooler

High: 60

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