Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Light Rain Today; Heavier Rain Next Week

Happy Halloween!

Today will feature on and off light rain, especially during the middle of the day. Expect the chance of rain to continue into the late afternoon and evening for trick-or-treating hours, but it certainly won't be a wash out since rain will be very light when it falls. Temperatures won't be too bad with highs around 60, although there will be a slight breeze in the air.

Sunday features just a slight chance of rain with highs back near 60.

Starting late Monday and continuing for the next few days afterwards, our next system will bring widespread rain across our area. The highest likelihood of rainfall will be Monday night and Tuesday, but rain could start as early as Monday afternoon and last as late as Wednesday, with perhaps some lingering rain on Thursday as well. During all of this, temperatures won't change much with highs consistently in the middle to lower 60s, which is a little above average for this time of the year. However, we will see some breezy conditions as well, especially on Tuesday.

TODAY: Scattered Light Showers

High: 59

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Chance of Showers Early

Low: 49

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance

High: 62

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: PM Rain Likely; Breezy

High: 62

Wind: S 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Showers Likely

High: 65

WEDNESDAY: Rain Likely, Especially AM

High: 61

THURSDAY: Slight Chance

High: 60

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