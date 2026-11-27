Now that the rain has cleared out of our area, we're expecting cloudy skies for the rest of today as highs climb into the mid-40s.

A frontal boundary will move by late tonight and into early Saturday morning. A few sprinkles/flakes are possible with this feature. Not much precipitation is expected. Early cloud cover will give way to more afternoon sunshine tomorrow as highs make a run towards 50-degrees.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring another area of low-pressure that passes to our South on Sunday. Scattered showers are possible Sunday morning and into the afternoon. The heaviest rainfall will occur south of Wisconsin, but most of our area, and especially those near the State Line, should be prepared for at least some wet weather. Highs will top out in the lower 40s thanks to extra cloud cover Sunday.

Sunshine returns on Monday along with a cooler feel. We'll be watching for some more rain late next week as highs warm up into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

TODAY: Early showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 46

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 32

Wind: W 5 mph

SATURDAY: Slight Chance AM Shower/Mix; Becoming Partly Cloudy

High: 50

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Chance Showers esp. South; Mostly Cloudy

High: 43

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 45

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