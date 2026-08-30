Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Hot & Stormy the Next Few Days

More showers and storms are in the forecast for today, especially in the afternoon and evening. Today they continue to be mostly non-severe, but the storms Monday and Tuesday do bring a small chance of a strong storm or two.

During these storm chances, temperatures will be hot with highs in the middle/upper 80s and dewpoints approaching the lower 70s. This will lead to feels like temperatures in the lower 90s during the afternoon hours each of the next four days.

Temperatures look to cool off a bit for the end of the week, but pretty much every day this entire week will bring in a chance of storms at times.

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