The rest of today will feature cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and nothing more than a few sprinkles. Some foggy conditions may persist along the lake.

Check out the forecast:

Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Heavy Rain to End the Week

A cluster of showers/storms moves in from the Plains Friday morning. Most of the rain initially heads North — across central & northern Wisconsin. Later in the day, that rain will drop southward — impacting Milwaukee & SE Wisconsin. Periods of steady to heavy rain is possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Rainfall totals of 1-2” are now in the forecast — especially if any heavy pockets of rain linger too long. Some locally higher amounts are possible as well. Some flooding may be possible, but we aren't expecting any severe weather.

Additional showers are possible Sunday & Monday as highs remain mostly below-normal.

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