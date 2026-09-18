Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Heavy Rain Overnight

Heaviest rain begins later tonight and continues through early Saturday morning. We can expect consistent shower activity during this time, with heavy rain likely. A Flood Watch is in effect from 1am until 1pm Saturday. The good news is that the severe weather risk is low. For the rest of the day on Saturday, we'll continue to see on and off showers and isolated storms. The rain will finally wrap up by Saturday night, leaving behind around 2 to 4 inches for most of the area.

For next week, we're expecting a small chance of light rain early in the week along with some breezy conditions. Temperatures will be even cooler with highs in the lower 60s at times. By the middle and end of next week, we're looking dryer but still slightly below average.

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