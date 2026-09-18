Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Heavy Rain on the Way

Spotty showers can be expected throughout the day, especially for areas north of Milwaukee, but the heaviest rain will come later in the night. By Saturday morning, we're expecting widespread heavy rainfall for much of the area. Heavy rain could last for a few hours, leading to total rainfall totals anywhere from 2 to 4 inches. The good news is that the severe weather risk is very low.

Lingering showers and storms will continue for most of Saturday, with the rain finally letting up completely by Saturday night.

For Sunday and early next work week, there will be a few small chances of rain, but nothing too significant. Temperatures will continue to be fall-like with highs mostly in the 60s throughout the next 7-days.



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