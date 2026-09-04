Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Drying Up for Labor Day Weekend

Now that the heavy rain from this morning as cleared out, we're looking mostly dry for the next few days. There still remains a small chance of an isolated shower or storm later today and also Saturday, but nothing will be as heavy or widespread as what we saw this morning or yesterday morning. However, there still exists a small chance for the isolated storms to produce minor severe weather.

After the small rain chance Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day are looking very sunny and also not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. It will still be a little humid, but the weather for Labor Day Weekend is looking very nice in general.

By Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, temperatures will begin to warm up and we also will see the chance of storms return.



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