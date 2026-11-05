Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Drying Up and Cooling Down

Cloudy skies with a small chance of isolated showers will continue today. Any rain that does fall will be very light. The clouds will begin to break up overnight into tomorrow. During this time, northerly winds will create cool overnight lows dropping into the 30s. This will also cause highs tomorrow to only be in the upper 40s. Under mostly clear skies, it will then get even cooler for Friday night into Saturday morning with lows expected to drop below freezing for much of the area.

The good news is that sunshine is expected over the weekend along with temperatures slowly getting better into next week. Highs over the weekend will be in the 50s, and then highs Monday could be in the lower 60s.

There will continue to be little to no chance of rain through most of next week.

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers, Windy, and Getting Colder

High: 53

Wind: Bec N 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Windy

Low: 37

Wind: SW 10-15 G 30 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Cool

High: 47

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 55

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 60

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