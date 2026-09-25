Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Dry Weekend; Rain Next Week

Skies will become partly cloudy today, leading to another very nice fall day with highs in the 60s. That will also continue throughout the weekend with highs in the middle 60s and a mix of clouds and sun all weekend.

Our next chance of rain comes late Tuesday. Right now, there is a chance for a decent amount of rainfall from Tuesday evening through Thursday, with rain looking likely for most of the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will also be slightly warmer during this time with highs getting back into the lower 70s.



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