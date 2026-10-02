Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Dry Going Forward

The rain has come to an end. Today will begin a long stretch of dry and seasonably cool temperatures. Highs over the next week will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the 40s some nights, perhaps even upper 30s for some isolated locations.

Even beyond the 7-day forecast, long term outlooks suggest this dry stretch of weather will continue into the middle of the month. Based on the fact that we are not under any drought whatsoever, this extended rainfall break is not expected to lead to any issues.

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