Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Daily Rain Chances This Week

After a warm day yesterday, it's going to be a more fall-like day today. Those fall-like temperatures look to continue for most of the week with highs near 70 degrees most days along with overnight lows in the 50s some nights, maybe even upper 40s early Monday morning.

It will also be a rainy week. Light rain is expected for the middle of the day today, but it should be clear by sunset. Monday will feature a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, especially for areas north of Milwaukee. The chance of storms continues Monday night and Tuesday, this time for all of Southeast Wisconsin. Rain chances in general are looking likely for Tuesday. The daily rain chances look to continue for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as well. There will be a small severe weather risk late Monday and Tuesday, but Southeast Wisconsin is not expecting a big severe weather event for either of those times.

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