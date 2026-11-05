Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Cooler Air on the Way

An area of low-pressure continues to cycle across the state of Wisconsin today. Although most places stay dry in southeast Wisconsin, a slight chance of showers will be held in today's 4Cast. Northerly winds will remain breezy — with highs only climbing into the lower 50s.

Overnight lows fall well into the 30s as the sky begins to clear out. Highs may barely reach 50 tomorrow, with lows continuing to be in the 30s this weekend.

Sunshine is back overhead for the weekend as highs slowly return to the 50s. This is much more typical for November.

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers, Windy, and Getting Colder

High: 53

Wind: N 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Windy

Low: 37

Wind: SW 10-15 G 30 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy, and Cool

High: 47

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 55

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 60

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