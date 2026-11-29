We have another chance of showers this morning, especially for areas south of Milwaukee. Rain will once again be light, and even far southern counties will only see about a tenth of an inch of rain at most. While we can't completely rule out some wet snowflakes, they are unlikely at this point.

If we don't get any falling snow today in Milwaukee, we'll likely go the entire month of November without a trace of snow, since Monday will likely be dry. If we do, it'll be only the third time on record that has happened. The other two times coming in 1999 & 2001, and in the case of 2001, there was a trace of snow in October that year. The first trace of snow for Milwaukee in 1999 was December 5th, which is the latest on record. With temperatures warming up by the end of the week, it's very possible we will break that record this year.

The next chance of precipitation will be Thursday night and Friday, but as previously mentioned, temperatures will be warmer during that time, so it'll likely only be in the form of rain.

TODAY: Scattered Early Rain, Esp. South; Snow?

High: 43

Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds & Colder

Low: 25

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cool

High: 38

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 45

Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 52

Wind: SW 5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Slight Chance Late

High: 54

FRIDAY: Chance of Showers

High: 53

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