Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Conditions Slowly Improving

We have entered a prolonged stretch of quiet weather. Each of the next 5 days will feature sunny skies, little to no wind, and temperatures slowly improving. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 40s, with middle to lower 50s for highs for most of next work week. We still will see some chilly mornings though, with lows around freezing for the next couple of days.
Our next chance of rain doesn't come until Wednesday night, but the rainfall, at least initially, doesn't look to impact the temperatures. If anything, they'll continue to rise into the end of next week.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 47
Wind: N 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 31
Wind: NW 5 mph
SUNDAY: Sunny
High: 49
Wind: NW 5 mph
MONDAY: Sunny
High: 51
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
TUESDAY: Sunny and Mild
High: 55
Wind: S 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild; Chance at Night
High: 56
THURSDAY: Chance of Showers; Mild
High: 58
FRIDAY: Chance of Showers; Mild
High: 58
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