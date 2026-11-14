Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Conditions Slowly Improving

We have entered a prolonged stretch of quiet weather. Each of the next 5 days will feature sunny skies, little to no wind, and temperatures slowly improving. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 40s, with middle to lower 50s for highs for most of next work week. We still will see some chilly mornings though, with lows around freezing for the next couple of days.

Our next chance of rain doesn't come until Wednesday night, but the rainfall, at least initially, doesn't look to impact the temperatures. If anything, they'll continue to rise into the end of next week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 47

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 31

Wind: NW 5 mph

SUNDAY: Sunny

High: 49

Wind: NW 5 mph

MONDAY: Sunny

High: 51

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny and Mild

High: 55

Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild; Chance at Night

High: 56

THURSDAY: Chance of Showers; Mild

High: 58

FRIDAY: Chance of Showers; Mild

High: 58

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