Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Coldest Air in Months

Northerly winds have taken hold — ushering in cold air across Wisconsin. Overnight lows have crashed into the lower and mid 30s. Sunshine is out at first, but some clouds may wrap around a departing low this afternoon. Highs will only climb into the mid/upper 40s. Lake-effect showers are possible, but are expected to remain offshore.

With winds calming and gradual clearing in the forecast tonight, lows are expected to dip to the freezing mark near Milwaukee. Inland lows could fall into the upper 20s - leading to a hard freeze. This could be Milwaukee's first freeze of the season.

Sunshine is back out for Saturday & Sunday with highs in the lower - mid 50s. Afternoon temperatures make a run towards 60 on Monday. Near-average to slightly above-average temperatures are expected next week.

FRIDAY: Early Sunshine; Breezy; Increasing Clouds

High: 47

Wind: N 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Gradual Clearing; Cold w/ Frost Likely

Low: 32 Lake 27 Inland

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny; Mild

High: 50

Wind: NW 5 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 56

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 60

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58

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