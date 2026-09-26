Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Beautiful Weekend; Rain Next Week

This weekend is going to be very nice with mostly sunny skies today and partly cloudy skies Sunday. Highs on both days will be in the middle/upper 60s with calm winds. A slight shower chance is possible for areas farther west on Sunday, but most of the rain should stay west of our area entirely.

Monday will be more of the same before the chance of rain returns later in the day on Tuesday. That rain looks to continue through Wednesday morning, with another round of rain coming on Thursday. Total precipitation from next week's rain could be around 1 to 2 inches.

Temperatures will remain fall-like with a slight uptick into the lower 70s on Tuesday. Otherwise, highs will continue to be in the 60s.

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