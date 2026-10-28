Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Beautiful Weather Today

Southerly winds take hold today — with highs jumping all the way into the lower and mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. This will be the warmest day of the week, and there is a chance that Milwaukee gets close to the record high of 74 degrees!

Meanwhile, a cold front will sweep across the State tonight. Scattered showers are expected to form along this frontal boundary. A few isolated rumbles of thunder are also possible. Clouds give way to more sunshine Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

Friday cools into the upper 50s and scattered showers may work up from the southwest Friday night into Halloween. Rain showers appear fairly light and scattered, so slight chances have been included for the weekend. Although it may not be a washout, grab a rain jacket just in case for trick-or-treating!

Clouds stick around into next week. There are still big differences on what shape our next weather system may take. However, widespread rain chances return late Monday & Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Warm & Sunny

High: 73

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Iso. Thunder; Cloudy

Low: 58

Wind: S 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Early Showers; Gradual return to Sunshine

High: 68

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 58

SATURDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 60

SUNDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 62

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