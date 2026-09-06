Southeastern Wisconsin Weather - Beautiful for Today & Labor Day

Today will bring more sunshine to Southeast Wisconsin. Our highs will be in the mid 70s, which is normal for early September. However, dew points are still in the mid to low 60s, so the mugginess hangs around. Labor Day will be very similar to today as our humid patter lasts.

Our next chance for rain is late Tuesday into Wednesday. This could bring some strong storms and warmer temperatures returning to the 80s.

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